PM Shehbaz wishes Erdogan complete recovery, good health

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday wished President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan complete recovery and good health.

“Greatly relieved to learn that my brother H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recovered from his illness by the grace of Allah Almighty. My deepest prayers & best wishes are with him for a complete recovery & good health,” he said in a tweet.

While responding to a tweet of the Turkiye’s president, the prime minister said he symbolised the essence of brotherhood between the two nations.