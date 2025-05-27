PM Shehbaz winds up Iran visit; leaves for Baku

- Advertisement -

TEHRAN, May 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday winded up his two-day bilateral visit to Iran and departed for Azerbaijan, on the third leg of this four-nation visit.

The prime minister left for Baku at the invitation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Following visits to Turkey, Iran and Azerbaijan, he will later proceed to Tajikistan.

At Mehrabad Airport, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu, and senior diplomatic officials saw off the prime minister and his delegation.

During the two-day visit to Iran, Prime Minister Shehbaz met with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian.

The meetings focused on Pakistan-Iran relations, particularly the promotion of trade and regional connectivity, besides covering regional issues, with appreciation for Iran’s efforts to maintain peace in the region during the war imposed on Pakistan by India.

Both sides also discussed the strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries, as well as the immediate cessation of Zionist oppression in Gaza and achieving a sustainable and lasting ceasefire.