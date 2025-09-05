PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Principles of Prophet’s life

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called upon the nation to renew its commitment to build Pakistan in line with the golden teachings of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH–Life of the Prophet) emphasizing unity, justice, compassion, and peace.

In his heartfelt message on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 AH, the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the prime minister said the blessed birth of the Prophet (PBUH) nearly 1500 years ago in the sacred land of Makkah illuminated the world, transforming darkness into light and setting new paths of justice, mercy, equality, and unity for all of humanity.

He noted that this year, Pakistan and Muslims around the world are celebrating the Prophet’s 1500th birth anniversary as the “Year of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen”(Mercy to All Creations). This historic milestone is being observed in accordance with the resolutions passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate, reflecting a collective national resolve to make the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings an integral part of the country’s constitution, legal framework, and public life, he added.

“The life of the Prophet (PBUH) is a complete and comprehensive model for all aspects of life governance, justice, economics, trade, and social values,” the Prime Minister said, quoting the Quranic verse that declares: “Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example for anyone who has hope in Allah and the Last Day.”

In today’s rapidly changing world, where technology is shrinking distances and increasing connectivity, the Prime Minister emphasized the urgent need to familiarize younger generations with the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) to guide them toward goodness, knowledge, and peace.

He stressed that youth must be taught to embrace the eternal values of morality, kindness, and truth as taught by the Prophet (PBUH) and become ambassadors of his message of love, peace, and brotherhood.

PM Shehbaz underscored that the real strength of Pakistan lies in unity, tolerance, and inclusivity. “To overcome the challenges facing our nation, be they economic or social, we must integrate the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings into our national character,” he asserted. He also called for rejecting all forms of prejudice, sectarianism, extremism, and hatred, and instead promoting empathy, solidarity, and harmony among all citizens.

The PM urged every Pakistani to reaffirm their pledge to establish Pakistan as a true Islamic welfare state based on the Prophet’s (PBUH) model of compassion, social justice, and equality. He said the government’s core priorities include eradicating poverty, promoting education and research, and ensuring equal opportunity for all.

Concluding his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered a special prayer: “May Allah always keep Pakistan safe, grant us unity and harmony, and bless us with the ability to live our lives in obedience and love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Ameen. Pakistan Zindabad.”