PM Shehbaz visits Mohsin Naqvi residence to inquire about his health

LAHORE, Mar 06 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived at the residence of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and inquired about his health.

The premier expressed good wishes for the federal minister. Mohsin Naqvi got injured last Sunday in Islamabad during talks with protesters. During the meeting, views were exchanged on the country’s internal security and the overall situation.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed the PM about the measures taken to maintain law and order. The PM expressed satisfaction over the steps taken regarding internal security.

Shehbaz Sharif said: “No effort should be spared to protect the lives and property of people.” Mohsin Naqvi informed the PM that clear instructions have been issued to law-enforcement agencies, including the police, in this regard. He informed the prime minister that he was personally monitoring the security arrangements.