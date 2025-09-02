PM Shehbaz to meet China, Russia, Tajikistan presidents today

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Sep 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the Peoples, besides meeting other world leaders here on Tuesday.

The prime minister arrived here at the Chinese capital city from Tianjin on Monday night by a bullet train after attending the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and SCO Plus meeting.

He will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and discuss the matters of bilateral and international importance.

A visit to Beijing’s local hospital and interaction with prominent Chinese businessmen are also on the prime minister’s agenda for the day.

While being in Tianjin, the prime minister addressed the meetings of the SCO Council of Heads of State and SCO Plus meetings and also held meetings with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

While being in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz will also meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and discuss multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation.

He will also attend the military parade with President Xi and other world leaders here to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.