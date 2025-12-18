PM Shehbaz Sharif to Inaugurate Iqbal Chowk Flyover completed in record 77 Days

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the Iqbal Chowk Flyover on Thursday, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, marking the completion of a major infrastructure project aimed at easing traffic congestion between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Interior Minister said that the Prime Minister had earlier visited the project site on September 12, following which construction work formally began on September 19 and was completed by December 5. The inauguration was delayed due to the Prime Minister’s engagements elsewhere.

He credited the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the entire project team for completing the flyover in a record 77 days, noting that one civil engineer remained on site throughout the period, working day and night to ensure timely completion.

Naqvi said Islamabad’s population has increased fourfold over the past 20 years, while infrastructure development did not keep pace with the rapid growth. He added that the government is now determined to overcome past deficiencies and simultaneously build capacity for the city’s needs for the next two decades. He said key issues such as traffic congestion, major junctions including Faizabad Interchange, and the shortage of drinking water in the capital are among the government’s top priorities.

The Minister announced the launch of a comprehensive development programme, Vision 2027, under the Interior Ministry, which aims to transform Islamabad over the next two years. He said a detailed briefing on Vision 2027 will likely be held on January 1 or 2, during which around 130 small and large projects will be unveiled. These projects include roads, graveyards, hotels, entertainment facilities, and other civic infrastructure initiatives.

Highlighting quality, cost efficiency, and speed as the government’s core principles, Naqvi said the Iqbal Chowk Flyover cost around Rs1 billion but was completed with significant savings compared to similar projects elsewhere. He said the same team is also working on other development schemes, adding that several major hospitals and additional projects will be announced in the coming days.

He said most traffic-related projects in Islamabad have either been completed or are nearing completion, while extensive work is underway on the construction and rehabilitation of police stations. Out of Islamabad’s 27 police stations, nearly all will soon have purpose-built facilities with their own land. He credited the Chief Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and Islamabad Police for facilitating land acquisition and construction despite limited resources.

On urban beautification, Naqvi said the prime minister has placed strong emphasis on permanent, high-quality development rather than temporary cosmetic measures. He added that environmental and climate-related initiatives were launched last year to proactively address smog and pollution, with further projects planned this year. New parks and recreational grounds are also being developed, while neglected green spaces will be upgraded into proper parks for families.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a late-night visit to inspect the Iqbal Chowk Flyover, accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry. During the visit, he reviewed construction quality and arrangements for the inauguration ceremony and appreciated the CDA for planting more than 3,000 trees and plants around the project to enhance the area’s environment and aesthetics.

Officials said the flyover is a central junction linking Rawalpindi and Islamabad and is expected to facilitate nearly 100,000 commuters daily, significantly easing traffic flow from Rawalpindi, Rawat, and Lahore towards the federal capital. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon, and other senior officials were also present during the inspection.