PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns attack on camp of security forces in North Waziristan district

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the attack by Fitna-Al-khawarij (terrorists) on camp of security forces in North Waziristan district.

The premier appreciated the security forces for killing four terrorists during the operation.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Pak Army Havildar Muhammad Waqas, Naik Khanwaiz, Sepoy Sufyan Haider and Sepoy Riffat who embraced martyrdom while combating the terrorists.

PM prayed that may the Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the martyrs and expressed condolences to their bereaved families.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for early recovery of the civilians who injured in the attack.

The premier said, “The entire nation salutes the martyrs.”

He said that under the vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’, security forces were achieving big successes against terrorism, adding that entire nation was standing with Pakistan Armed Forces in war against terrorism.

He further said that entire nation was united in war against terrorism and fully determined to root out all types of terrorism from the country.