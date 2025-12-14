Sunday, December 14, 2025
PM Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to security for killing 13 terrorists

LAHORE, Dec 14 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out two separate successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij (terrorists) in district Mohmand and district Bannu.
He praised the security forces for killing 13 terrorists in these operations. Shehbaz Sharif said under the operation ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’, security forces were achieving big successes against terrorism.
He said, “In this war against terrorism, entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan armed forces.”
The PM said that entire nation was united against terrorism and was fully determined to completely root out all types of terrorism from the country.
