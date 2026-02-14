PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to Review National Security

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday to review the country’s overall security environment.

During the meeting, the interior minister briefed the prime minister on the national security situation as well as the current law-and-order and security arrangements in Islamabad.

He also provided a detailed update on administrative matters related to the capital.

The prime minister instructed the interior minister to continue addressing Islamabad’s security and related issues with diligence and effectiveness.

It was further conveyed that Mohsin Naqvi will soon undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka, where he will deliver a special message from the prime minister to the Sri Lankan leadership.