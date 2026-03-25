PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses current regional situation with Amir of Qatar

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed regional situation. During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Amir of Qatar and the brotherly people of Qatar. These sentiments and good wishes were reciprocated by the Qatari Amir, a press release issued by the PM …