Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed regional situation. During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Amir of Qatar and the brotherly people of Qatar. These sentiments and good wishes were reciprocated by the Qatari Amir, a press release issued by the PM …
PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses current regional situation with Amir of Qatar
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a telephone conversation with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed regional situation.
During their warm and cordial conversation, the prime minister conveyed Eid ul Fitr greetings to the Amir of Qatar and the brotherly people of Qatar. These sentiments and good wishes were reciprocated by the Qatari Amir, a press release issued by the PM Office said.
The prime minister expressed his serious concern over the ongoing hostilities in the region. He reiterated strong condemnation of the attacks against Qatar and other brotherly Gulf countries and conveyed deep condolences over the loss of precious lives in these attacks, while praying for the injured.
He assured his highness of Pakistan’s full solidarity and support with the brotherly people of Qatar, especially at this challenging time.
While appreciating Qatar’s remarkable restraint in the wake of the ongoing hostilities, the prime minister apprised the Amir of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and its peace efforts.
He emphasized that Pakistan had consistently called on all parties to de-escalate and resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy.
The amir of Qatar appreciated Pakistan’s sincere diplomatic efforts for regional peace. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in the coming days.