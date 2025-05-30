31.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 30, 2025
PM Shehbaz Sharif concludes successful two-day visit to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, May 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday concluded his two-day official visit to Tajikistan and departed for Pakistan from the capital city of Dushanbe.

Tajik Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholiqzoda saw off the Prime Minister at Dushanbe International Airport.

He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.

During his stay, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a significant bilateral meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The leaders discussed enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in various fields.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his gratitude for Tajikistan’s steadfast support for Pakistan amid recent tensions in South Asia, particularly between India and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif also attended a high-level international conference on glacier preservation held in Dushanbe.

Addressing the participants, he highlighted the devastating impacts of climate change on Pakistan and reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection and glacier conservation.

