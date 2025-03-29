21 C
PM Shehbaz Sharif calls the Sultan of  Oman on Eid

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, on Saturday to convey his warm greetings and best wishes to the Sultan as well as the brotherly people of Oman on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
Recalling the close fraternal relations between the two countries, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Sultanate of Oman across all spheres.
 In this regard, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction on the recent successful visit of Pakistan’s Commerce Minister to Muscat, which would pave the way for the two sides to explore mutually beneficial avenues for cooperation. The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to the Sultan of Oman and requested him to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.
 His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.
