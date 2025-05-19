36 C
Islamabad
Monday, May 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeLatest NewsPM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi on day long visit
Latest NewsNational

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives Karachi on day long visit

27
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KARACHI, May 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Monday on a one-day visit.

Federal Minister for Education Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui received the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Karachi.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the Pakistan Navy dockyard.

The Prime Minister will meet the officers and men of the Pakistan Navy.

PM will address and pay tribute to the officers and men of the Pakistan Navy who protected Pakistan’s maritime borders and maritime waters during the “Marka e Haq”.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar are also accompanying the Prime Minister.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan