PM Shehbaz sends summary for Field Marshal Asim Munir’s appointment as CDF to Presidency

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has sent the summary of the appointment of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces to the President House after approval.
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will be the Chief of Army Staff as well as the Chief of Defence Forces. This appointment is for a period of five years.
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will be the country’s first Chief of Defence Forces.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also approved a two-year extension in the tenure of Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.
This extension will be effective upon completion of his current five-year term in March 2026.
