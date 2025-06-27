PM Shehbaz reaffirms support for MSMEs on International Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to empowering Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), recognizing their pivotal role in promoting sustainable economic growth, innovation, and inclusive development.

In a message marking the International Day of MSMEs, observed annually on June 27, the prime minister underscored the importance of enhancing the contributions of small businesses alongside large-scale industries. “While large-scale manufacturing remains essential, MSMEs ensure that economic prosperity reaches all segments of society,” he noted.

This year’s global theme, *“Enhancing the Role of MSMEs as Drivers of Sustainable Growth and Innovation,”* resonates with Pakistan’s development goals, the prime minister said, adding that facilitating entrepreneurs through improved access to finance, technology adoption, and stronger market linkages is a key government priority.

He highlighted the efforts of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), which, under the guidance of the SME Development Steering Committee, has launched a Three-Year Business Plan. The plan focuses on enhancing SMEs’ access to finance, boosting their share in exports, and exploring new industrial avenues such as climate resilience, sub-contracting, and women-led enterprises.

To bolster institutional capacity, SMEDA is undergoing restructuring to enhance its effectiveness. As a major step, the government has also established a Rs. 30 billion Development Fund over five years to support innovative and sustainable MSME projects across the country.

Reiterating his support, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured entrepreneurs: “The Government is fully committed to fostering a dynamic, business-friendly environment where MSMEs can flourish and play their rightful role in the nation’s economic future.”