PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to humanitarian values on World Humanitarian Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in his message on World Humanitarian Day, reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to serving humanity, safeguarding human values, and standing with nations across the globe in honoring those who dedicate their lives to humanitarian causes.

The Prime Minister noted that this year’s theme “Global Solidarity and the Power of Local Communities” underscores the vital role volunteers and local responders play in extending aid to people affected by crises, disasters, and emergencies.

“World Humanitarian Day provides us with an opportunity to renew our pledge to serve and protect humanity,” the Prime Minister said, paying tribute to the courage and dedication of humanitarian workers and volunteers who selflessly reach out to people in need.

He highlighted that Pakistan takes pride in its rich tradition of compassion, volunteerism, and community service, which remain deeply embedded in the country’s cultural and social fabric. “Selfless service, helping others, and participating in welfare work are values we hold in the highest regard. As a nation, we are determined to pass on this spirit of humanity to future generations,” he emphasized.

PM Shehbaz particularly acknowledged the protection and dignity accorded to women, children, and the elderly during emergencies, calling it a hallmark of Pakistani society. He also lauded the resilience shown by citizens in the face of recent climate-induced challenges across the country, where people, alongside federal and provincial institutions, stepped forward to provide relief to those in need.

The prime minister further pointed out that Pakistan ranks among the top nations in charitable giving. “This spirit of sacrifice ensures that no one goes hungry, despite poverty and hardships. Our people extend help not only during natural disasters but also in times of hunger, unemployment, and conflict,” he said.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve, PM Shehbaz said: “The Government of Pakistan is fully committed to protecting the rights of its citizens, improving their quality of life, and supporting the safety and encouragement of volunteer workers.”

He called on the nation to mark World Humanitarian Day with a renewed pledge to contribute constructively not only in their local communities and across Pakistan but also, wherever possible, in the broader global effort to safeguard humanity and uphold human dignity.