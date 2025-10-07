PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to safer, resilient Pakistan on National Resilience Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called for national unity, proactive preparedness, and climate resilience as Pakistan marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating 2005 earthquake on National Resilience Day.

In a solemn message issued to commemorate the occasion, the prime minister reflected on the immense human and infrastructural losses suffered two decades ago, and paid tribute to the “incomparable courage” with which the Pakistani nation responded to the catastrophe.

“The devastating earthquake of 2005 remains etched in our collective memory, a tragedy that reshaped communities and validated the strength, compassion, and resilience of the people of Pakistan,” PM Shehbaz said.

The prime minister also acknowledged the repeated tests of national resolve in the face of climate-induced disasters, referencing this year’s severe monsoon floods which displaced millions and caused large-scale damage across the country.

“Alhamdulillah, we once again exhibited our traditional resilience against climate-induced natural hazards,” he said, adding that the government continues to stand firmly with the people in times of crisis.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strides in disaster preparedness, the PM pointed to the country’s growing capacity in early warning systems and emergency response infrastructure. He cited the role of the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as central to this progress.

He called on all sectors of society from provincial governments and armed forces to humanitarian organizations and civil society to maintain unity of purpose. “We have learnt to mobilize all national resources. While the task ahead has always been enormous, the resolve remained matching, vibrant, and arrayed,” he said.

Acknowledging the complex and evolving nature of climate threats, PM Shehbaz emphasized the need for data-driven and community-led approaches to disaster risk reduction.

“Floods, earthquakes, heatwaves, forest fires, droughts, urban flooding, and glacial melts are all stark reminders of the risks we face. Building resilience in such a complex environment demands a comprehensive and proactive approach enabled by reliable data, advanced risk analyses and targeted preparedness,” he said.

Urging citizens to take active roles in local disaster preparedness efforts, the PM advocated for sustainable practices to mitigate future risks and safeguard vulnerable communities.

On the occasion of National Resilience Day, he reaffirmed the government’s vision to strengthen disaster risk reduction policies and protect all segments of society. “Together, with unity of purpose, we will succeed in shaping a safer and more resilient Pakistan,” he concluded.