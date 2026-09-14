PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to democratic values, parliamentary supremacy on Int’l day of democracy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan remained firmly committed to upholding the fundamental values of democracy, including equality, justice and freedom, as the country joined the international community in observing the International Day of Democracy.

In his message on the day, the prime minister said the occasion provided an opportunity to reaffirm the nation’s resolve to promote respect for the will of the people, safeguard human dignity and uphold the rule of law.

He said in a democratic system, authority was exercised through elected representatives of the people for their welfare and well-being, adding that Parliament, as the central democratic institution of the country, embodied the voice and aspirations of the people.

The prime minister said the Constitution of Pakistan provided the legal framework governing the relationship between the state and its citizens. He noted that Article 25 of the Constitution guaranteed equal rights to all citizens and equality before the law, while also defining the respective roles of the federating units, safeguarding the constitutional standing of national institutions, and laying down the framework for governance and administration.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan’s federal parliamentary democratic system entrusted Parliament with the responsibility to legislate in accordance with public interest and Islamic principles. He said formulating laws in line with public aspirations and the evolving demands of the contemporary era was among the fundamental responsibilities of Parliament.

The prime minister emphasised that in order to effectively address the challenges of the present era and secure a prosperous future, it was imperative to remain steadfast in upholding and strengthening the democratic values that formed the foundation of public welfare.

He highlighted that the Constitution clearly affirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring full participation of women in all spheres of national life, pointing out that reserved seats for women in the federal and provincial legislatures had been provided to ensure their effective representation.

The prime minister said the state was equally committed to safeguarding the rights, interests and legitimate concerns of minorities, noting that reserved seats for non-Muslim minorities had likewise been provided in the federal and provincial legislatures to ensure their representation.

Referring to Pakistan’s international obligations, the prime minister said the country remained cognizant of its commitments and fully supported democratic principles at the global level. He said Pakistan was making concerted efforts to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, including the promotion of democracy, peace and justice, and the development of strong and effective institutions.

Concluding his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for reaffirming the collective resolve to continue the journey towards promoting democratic values in line with the finest parliamentary traditions, protecting the fundamental rights of citizens, and building a prosperous future for the country.