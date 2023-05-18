PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate Gawadar transmission line today: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate the first ever 100 MW transmission line from Iran to Gawadar to fulfill the energy needs of Gawadar.

In a tweet, she said the project pending since 2009 was completed in a record time of four months under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

