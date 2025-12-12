PM Shehbaz, President Pezeshkian appreciate Pak-Iran strong bilateral support during external aggression

- Advertisement -

ASHGABAT, Dec 12 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian here on Friday at the sidelines of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

During their warm and cordial meeting, both leaders appreciated the strong support that their countries had provided to each other when they had faced external aggression earlier this year, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

While noting the successful convening of the 22nd meeting of the Pak-Iran Joint Economic Commission earlier this year, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for both sides to continue working closely to strengthen bilateral cooperation with a view to enhancing the volume of bilateral trade, operationalizing border markets, strengthening border security, and reinvigorating transport connectivity through the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail network.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

The prime minister stressed upon the need to urge the Afghan Taliban regime to take meaningful action to address Pakistan’s serious security concerns as regards terrorism emanating from Afghan soil.

Both leaders also discussed ongoing peace efforts in Gaza.

President Pezeshkian thanked the prime minister for the most useful and timely exchange of views and stated that Iran also desired to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan.

The meeting reflected the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, rooted in their shared history, culture, and faith. Both leaders agreed to continue regular high-level engagements and consultations to further consolidate bilateral relations.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his warm regards and good wishes for Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei.