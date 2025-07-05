Saturday, July 5, 2025
HomeLatest NewsPM Shehbaz, President Erdogan, President Ilham camaraderie manifests close, fraternal ties
Latest NewsNational

PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan, President Ilham camaraderie manifests close, fraternal ties

27
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, following the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, in Khankendi, Azerbaijan strolled together and exchanged pleasantries.
The president of Azerbaijan briefed the prime minister and the Turkish president about the history of Khankendi and its historical buildings the other day, PM Office Media Wing, on Saturday, said in a press release.
The three leaders engaged in an informal and pleasant conversation.
During the walk, the leaders held their hands as a gesture of exemplary fraternal relations and solidarity among Pakistan, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan.
Later, President Ilham Aliyev personally drove the prime minister to Shusha for a luncheon.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan