PM Shehbaz praises security forces for successful counter-terror operations in KP

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces for a series of successful intelligence-based operations against militants in Bajaur, North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.
In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister lauded the elimination of four terrorists affiliated with the Fitna-ul-Khawarij, commending the forces for their professionalism, precision and unwavering commitment.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the security forces were achieving major successes against terrorism under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, adding that their operational gains reflected Pakistan’s strengthened counter-terror resolve.
He reaffirmed that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the country’s war against terrorism. “We are fully committed to eradicating every form of terrorism from Pakistan,” the prime minister stressed, reiterating the government’s determination to restore lasting peace and stability.
