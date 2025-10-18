PM Shehbaz offers condolences over demise of Irfan Ahmed Daha

- Advertisement -

KHANEWAL, Oct 18 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited Khanewal to offer condolences to Member of the National Assembly Muhammad Khan Daha on the demise of his father, senior PML-N leader and former provincial minister Haji Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha.

Expressing profound grief and sorrow, the prime minister paid tribute to the late Haji Irfan Ahmed Daha, describing him as a dedicated party worker, seasoned politician, and loyal companion of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Haji Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha’s political and social services will always be remembered. He stood firmly with the party during difficult times and played a vital role in strengthening its position in South Punjab,” the prime minister said while offering Fateha for the departed soul.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Special Assistant Talha Burki, and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan.

Several PML-N leaders, including MPAs Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, Chaudhry Usman Fazal, former MNA Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Zohaib Ahmed Khan Daha, and PML-N Khanewal Vice President Mian Ikramullah Kamboh, were also present during the condolence meeting.