PM Shehbaz meets Syrian President al-Sharaa on sidelines of UNGA

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its historic and fraternal relations with Syria.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and political independence, and conveyed good wishes for the Syrian people in their efforts towards national stabilization, cohesion, peace and economic recovery.

The two leaders discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral relations, including through enhanced high-level exchanges, activation of institutional mechanisms, and cooperation in trade and investment, education, information technology and other areas of mutual interest. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to contribute to Syria’s reconstruction and economic recovery.

He also underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and respect for the principles of the UN Charter in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The two leaders exchanged views on the regional situation, with the Prime Minister reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and for a just and lasting resolution of the Palestine issue in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and international law.

The meeting provided an opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Syria and to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.