PM Shehbaz meets lawmakers, receives praise for economic stabilization efforts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 08 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held separate meetings with Members of the National Assembly Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar, Shahid Usman Ibrahim, Saad Waseem Akhtar Sheikh, and former MNA Abid Raza Kotla at the Prime Minister’s Office.

During the meetings, the lawmakers commended the Prime Minister and the government for steering the country toward economic stability through consistent and effective policy measures, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

They noted that recent improvements in the economic outlook were a testament to the government’s focused strategy and strong leadership.

Discussions also touched upon developmental and administrative matters related to the constituencies of the visiting parliamentarians.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Burki were also present in the meetings.