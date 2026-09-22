PM Shehbaz meets Kenyan President Ruto, reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met President of Kenya William Ruto on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly here on Tuesday, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and Kenya.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over their positive trajectory.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed Pakistan’s desire to deepen cooperation with Kenya across political, economic, trade, defence, education and people-to-people domains.

Speaking on the economic front, the prime minister underscored the untapped potential for expanding bilateral trade and investment, particularly in pharmaceuticals, textiles, surgical instruments and agriculture.

He called for greater interaction between the business communities of the two countries and invited Kenyan investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan, including in its Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The prime minister also spoke of Pakistan’s interest in enhancing engagement with the East African Community (EAC). The two leaders additionally exchanged views on regional and global developments, including sustainable development and international peace and security.

President Ruto, for his part, lauded Pakistan’s role in mediating the recent crisis in West Asia and the Gulf region.

Both sides underscored the importance of sustained high-level engagement and agreed to reinforce existing institutional mechanisms of cooperation, including the Bilateral Political Consultations and the Joint Ministerial Commission.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Kenya, expressing confidence that Pakistan-Kenya relations would continue to grow in strength and substance in the years ahead.