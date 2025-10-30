PM Shehbaz launches Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 with slogan “Pakistan’s Future Belongs to Its Empowered Youth”

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday inaugurated the fourth phase of the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2025, reaffirming his government’s unwavering commitment to investing in education, technology, and skills for the country’s youth.

The event was attended by Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, senior government officials, students, and alumni of previous laptop schemes.

In his address, the prime minister declared that “today marks a historic day in Pakistan’s journey of youth empowerment.”

He emphasized that the scheme is a continuation of his vision launched in 2010 as Chief Minister Punjab to promote education, fine arts, culture, sports, and information technology. Despite natural calamities like floods, he recalled, “not a single penny was cut from the youth’s development funds because education and empowerment are our top priorities.”

Shehbaz Sharif proudly stated that Pakistan is among the few countries formulating policies for Artificial Intelligence and even stepping into semiconductor manufacturing, adding that the country has a bright technological future.

“The Almighty blessed me with the honour to serve the youth,” he said. “This programme is not for personal glory, but for our young citizens who are the future architects of Pakistan. The new logo, Youth of Pakistan: Making Pakistan Great, reflects that spirit of national pride and merit.”

The prime minister highlighted that over 100,000 laptops have been distributed purely on merit since 2011, with an investment of Rs 40–50 billion. He added that Rs 500 billion is being allocated for youth education, skills, and empowerment, calling it “an investment in the nation’s destiny.”

Prime Minister Sharif revealed that his government is collaborating with Saudi Arabia to provide advanced training in Artificial Intelligence, IT, and modern trades. “Saudi Arabia is building its future and hosting the 2030 International Exhibition and the FIFA World Cup 2034. They need millions of skilled workers, and Pakistan’s youth will be their partners in progress,” he said. He expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for extending an economic package and offering training opportunities for Pakistani youth.

He reaffirmed his lifelong resolve: “Every resource I have will be spent on the betterment of our young generation. They must reach for the galaxies and build the Pakistan envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.”

Concluding the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Attaullah Tarar, and the Youth Programme team for their tireless efforts. He saluted the teachers, parents, and students, stating that Pakistan’s strength lies in its educated and empowered youth.

He ended on an optimistic note:“Our youth will not only touch the stars, they will reach beyond the galaxies. They will build a prosperous, technologically advanced, and united Pakistan that the world will look up to.”

Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s consistent dedication to the youth, saying that “the PM Youth Laptop Scheme is not merely a project, it is a movement to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy.”

He said, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir are jointly securing the future of our youth. This partnership between civilian leadership and armed forces reflects the national commitment to education, employment, and innovation.”

Mashhood highlighted that through the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, the government has initiated multiple projects from laptops to skills development, sports, and cultural exchanges all aimed at building a confident and self-reliant generation.

He added, “the laptops have become instruments of change, they are connecting our youth from remote regions of Balochistan, FATA, and Gilgit-Baltistan to the world of knowledge and innovation.”

The event also featured testimonies from students who benefited from previous phases of the laptop scheme, showcasing its profound impact across the country.

Zakirullah from Balochistan, a PhD scholar at the International Islamic University Islamabad, shared that “the laptop was not just a device but a bridge to global knowledge. It empowered me to teach Tafseer and Quran using modern digital tools. It changed my life and my students’ lives.” He delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks in Pashto and Arabic, representing the diversity of Pakistan’s youth.

Kamran Khan from Naseerabad, Balochistan, son of a police sub-inspector, said, “this initiative has made education and self-reliance possible for students like me from far-flung areas. With this laptop, I learned graphic design and established ‘The Leaders Nest’ to train youth in e-commerce.” He proudly added, “We are the practical manifestation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for an empowered youth.”

Bibi Durjan, a Doctor of Physical Therapy student at Bolan Medical University, said, “When I received the laptop, it felt like my prayers were answered. It allowed me to continue my studies and proved that daughters of Balochistan can achieve anything.” Sitting beside the Prime Minister, she called it “a moment of pride for my family, my town, and my province.”

Muhammad Rafique Afridi from FATA University, son of a martyred police officer, shared his story with emotion: “I received the laptop on merit, and today I work as a credit officer in a bank. This programme gave me dignity, opportunity, and hope. I dedicate my success to my late father and my motherland.”

Areesha Gul from Air University thanked the Prime Minister for believing in merit-based selection, saying, “Please never end this scheme, it is a symbol of hope for millions of students.”

Samia and Ayesha Zia, twin sisters from UET Taxila, echoed that the laptop scheme is “not a gift, but a pathway to innovation and the world of technology.”

Another alumna, Maria Khan from Khuzdar, shared that she was able to complete her engineering thesis using the laptop and later launched an online tutoring platform to teach STEM subjects to girls in rural Balochistan. “This scheme turned us from learners into leaders,” she said.