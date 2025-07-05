PM Shehbaz lauds young Pakistani squash players for stellar performance in Asian Junior Championship

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt congratulations and paid rich tribute to the young Pakistani squash players for their outstanding performance in the Asian Junior Squash Championship.

In a message of appreciation on Saturday, the Prime Minister praised Nauman Khan for clinching the gold medal in the Under-15 category, Sohail Adnan for securing gold in the Under-13 category, Ahmad Rayan Khalil for winning silver in the Under-15 category, and Mahnoor Ali for earning silver in the Girls’ Under-13 category.

The Prime Minister commended the players for their dedication, skill, and determination, which led to Pakistan securing a total of seven medals in the prestigious tournament.

“By winning the finals of the Asian Junior Squash Championship and bringing home seven medals, our young athletes have won the hearts of the entire nation,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. “The whole nation is proud of you,” he stated, adding that he prays for their continued success in future competitions.

He further emphasized the importance of nurturing sports talent at the grassroots level and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting youth development through sports.