PM Shehbaz lands back in Islamabad after four-nation visit

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday returned here from Tajikistan after completing his four-country visit.

Over the last six days, the prime minister visited Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and had wide-ranging discussions with the respective leaders on an entire range of issues covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He also expressed the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.

In Azerbaijan, Prime Minister Shehbaz participated in the trilateral summit with Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and also attended the Independence Day ceremony of Azerbaijan in Lachin city.

Prior to concluding his trip, he attended the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation hosted by the Government of Tajikistan in Dushanbe.