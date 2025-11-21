Friday, November 21, 2025
PM Shehbaz, KP Governor discuss provincial affairs, national political situation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting on Friday with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi to review matters related to the province.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the discussion covered key administrative and development-related issues concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The two leaders also exchanged views on the country’s overall political situation.
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam, along with Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, also attended the meeting.
