PM Shehbaz, KP Governor discuss provincial affairs, national political situation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting on Friday with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi to review matters related to the province.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the discussion covered key administrative and development-related issues concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The two leaders also exchanged views on the country’s overall political situation.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Frontier Regions Engineer Amir Muqam, along with Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashir Iqbal, also attended the meeting.