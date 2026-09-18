PM Shehbaz issues special directives to augment public facilitation under Fuel Relief Scheme

LONDON, Sep 18 (APP):Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday issued special directives to provide further relief to the public under the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme.

The prime minister issued directives to immediately include 20-year-old motorcycles, rickshaws, and Qingqi rickshaws in the PM’s Fuel Relief Scheme, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said

It added that after the special directions all motorcycles, rickshaws, and Qingqi rickshaws registered after January 1, 2006, will be eligible for registration under the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme.

However, the masses employing 20-year-old motorcycles, rickshaws, and Qingqi rickshaws will also be able to benefit from the Prime Minister’s Fuel Relief Scheme.