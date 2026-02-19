PM Shehbaz in Washington to attend inaugural Board of Peace meeting

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived here to attend the maiden meeting of the Board of Peace, at the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

Accompanying the prime minister in the Pakistani delegation are Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

Besides attending the meeting of the Board of Peace, he is also likely to hold meetings with senior US officials during the visit.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit to the United States reflects Pakistan’s role as member of the Board of Peace for the establishment of global peace and its growing diplomatic successes.

The visit will also provide an opportunity for discussions on bilateral matters, as well as global issues of mutual concern.