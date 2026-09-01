PM Shehbaz holds informal interactions with world leaders on SCO sidelines

BISHKEK, September 1, 2026 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held informal meetings with several world leaders, discussing key bilateral, regional and international matters.

The informal interactions were held on the sidelines of the 26th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)’s Council of Heads of State held in Bishkek.

The prime minister remained a central figure during these interactions, which were held in a warm and cordial atmosphere.

The leaders who participated in these informal meetings included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, as the prime minister arrived at the venue of the summit, he was warmly received by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov followed by a handshake.

He later posed for a group photo along with other participating leaders of 10 member states before start of the formal proceedings of the meeting.