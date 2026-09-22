PM Shehbaz hold informal meetings with world leaders at UNGA opening session

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held informal meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the opening session of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

The prime minister held separate meetings with Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker and President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The informal interactions, held in a cordial atmosphere, focused on progress in bilateral relations between Pakistan and the respective countries, besides matters of mutual interest.