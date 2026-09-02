PM Shehbaz hails Kyrgyz cultural heritage amid visit to Ala-Archa National Park with President Japarov

BISHKEK, SEP 02 (APP):Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday praised Kyrgyzstan’s cultural heritage, and underscored the importance of further strengthening the historical, cultural and fraternal ties between the peoples of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The prime minister visited Ala-Archa National Park in the Kyrgyz capital alongside President Sadyr Japarov, where he was given a first-hand look at Kyrgyz culture and centuries-old traditions.

The two leaders were welcomed at the park, where officials briefed the prime minister on Kyrgyz customs and traditions. During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz was shown a range of traditional Kyrgyz cultural performances, including folk dances and other traditional arts.

The prime minister watched a display of traditional horsemanship and eagle hunting, alongside other cultural activities showcased during the visit, and expressed keen interest in the rich cultural traditions and centuries-old heritage of the Kyrgyz people.

The visit to Ala-Archa National Park came as part of the Prime Minister’s ongoing visit to Kyrgyzstan, during which he has held wide-ranging talks with President Japarov on bilateral, regional and international matters.