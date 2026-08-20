PM Shehbaz hails digital Proof of Life system as major relief for pensioners

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday described the launch of the digital Proof of Life Certificate system for pensioners as a major step towards facilitating millions of pensioners across the country, particularly elderly and physically challenged citizens.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Proof of Life Certificate facility for pensioners, the prime minister said the initiative would benefit both civilian and military pensioners, including senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities.

He said the introduction of the system was a matter of great happiness for him as it represented an important service to pensioners and a significant step towards making their lives easier.

The prime minister said facilitating elderly citizens and serving persons with disabilities was not merely a routine administrative measure but a great service to humanity.

He appreciated the federal ministers, officials and institutions that had worked on the initiative and congratulated them for undertaking the task of introducing the modern system.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif particularly appreciated Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, PM’s Adviser and the Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for their contributions towards developing the system.

He said the use of modern technology would enable pensioners to complete their Proof of Life verification from their homes through facial recognition and a digital application, eliminating the need for them to repeatedly visit banks.

The prime minister said the system would particularly ease difficulties faced by elderly, weak and disabled pensioners who otherwise had to undertake visits every six months for verification.

He also appreciated NADRA for providing the service without charging pensioners any fee, saying that millions of pensioners would benefit from the initiative.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to all those involved in launching the system and prayed for their efforts to be rewarded, saying that the beneficiaries would continue to remember them in their prayers.