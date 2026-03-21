PM Shehbaz greets PPP chairman, AJK PM, GB CM on Eid

LAHORE, Mar 21 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held telephone conversations with Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Justice (retd) Yaar Muhammad and extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings.

The premier conveyed his best wishes to these leaders.

The PM said, “On this joyful and blessed occasion of Eid, we reaffirm our commitment to working together for the betterment of Pakistan.”