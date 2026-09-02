PM Shehbaz given guard of honour at Kyrgyz presidential palace

BISHKEK, Sep 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday was given red carpet welcome and a guard of honour as he arrived at Kyrgyzstan presidential palace Yntymak Ordo (Palace of Unity) to meet President Sadyr Zhaparov.

As the prime minister arrived at the venue of the formal welcome reception, he was warmly received by President Zhaparov.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan were played as the two leaders stood at the salute dais.

The smartly-turned out contingents of the Kyrgyz armed forces presented guard of honour which was reviewed by the prime minister, who was in Bishkek to attend the meeting of the Council of Heads of States of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Both leaders introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for their meeting which would feature discussions on bilateral as well as regional matters.