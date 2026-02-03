PM Shehbaz extends Shab-e-Barat greetings, urges introspection, national unity

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, extended heartfelt greetings to Muslims in Pakistan and across the world, calling the blessed night a profound opportunity for introspection, repentance, and spiritual renewal.

In his message, issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister said that the sacred night offers believers a chance to review their deeds, seek forgiveness for conscious and unconscious shortcomings, and purify their hearts and souls. He emphasized that Shab-e-Barat is a night of Allah Almighty’s boundless mercy, blessings, and forgiveness, enabling Muslims to draw closer to their Creator.

The prime minister noted that the spiritual significance of Shab-e-Barat revitalizes faith and reinforces the values of obedience to Allah, sincerity in actions, and heartfelt repentance. He said the night inspires Muslims to reform their individual and collective lives by adopting righteousness, piety, and moral integrity as guiding principles.

Calling for reflection beyond personal conduct, Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the nation to use the occasion not only for individual spiritual purification but also for collective self-accountability as a people. He stressed the importance of following the exemplary teachings of Islam to promote kindness, compassion, justice, fairness, and other positive social values in society.

The prime minister also appealed to the nation to offer special prayers during the blessed night for Pakistan’s peace, stability, unity, and prosperity. He expressed hope that, through collective prayers and constructive efforts, the country would continue to progress towards harmony, development, and well-being.

Concluding his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed that Allah Almighty grant all believers the ability to correct their actions, follow the path of righteousness, and contribute positively to national cohesion and prosperity.