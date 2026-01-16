PM Shehbaz extends greetings on Shab-e-Meraj, urges Muslims to reflect on faith, unity

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to the nation and Muslims around the world on the blessed and spiritually uplifting occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

In his message, the prime minister prayed that Allah Almighty may grant Muslims the ability to benefit from the religious significance and spiritual blessings of the sacred night. He said Shab-e-Meraj holds profound spiritual and faith-based importance for the Muslim Ummah, as it commemorates the miraculous ascension of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The prime minister said the night conveys timeless lessons of strengthening faith, devotion in worship, patience, piety and closeness to Allah. He noted that Shab-e-Meraj also highlights the importance of steadfastness in faith, obedience to Allah and the pursuit of high moral character.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the occasion reminds Muslims that prayer is the ascension of a believer and a means through which individuals and societies become morally, spiritually and practically stronger. He urged people to draw lessons from the blessed night by shaping their individual and collective lives in accordance with Islamic teachings and by promoting tolerance, brotherhood, justice and fairness.

Referring to the event of Meraj, the prime minister said it underscores the reality that divine help follows trials and hardships in the path of truth, and that success and victory are assured through faith and perseverance.

He added that the message of trust in Allah, coupled with making full use of one’s abilities in challenging circumstances, remains highly relevant for individual development, national conduct and collective life.

The prime minister called upon the nation to bow before Allah in prayer for the country, seeking peace, stability, development and prosperity for Pakistan. He also prayed for strengthened national unity and the acceptance of collective efforts for the welfare and progress of the nation.