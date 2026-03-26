PM Shehbaz discusses political situation, development agenda with MQM leadership

KARACHI, Mar 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) here at Governor House on Thursday.

The MQM delegation, led by its Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, included former Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Federal Minister for National Health Services Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haque and Senator Faisal Sabzwari.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with federal ministers Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal and Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Kheal Das Kohistani, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi were also present.

The Prime Minister appreciated the services of former Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the overall political situation in the country. The Prime Minister also briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at promoting regional peace.

The situation in Sindh, particularly Karachi, and ongoing development projects also came under discussion.