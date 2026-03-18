PM Shehbaz directs full digitalization of social welfare payments under BISP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed that all disbursements under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) be made through digital “Social Protection Wallets,” marking a major policy decision aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in welfare delivery.

Chairing a review meeting on the Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Package 2026, the prime minister praised relevant institutions for ensuring transparent distribution of financial assistance, noting that 89 percent of beneficiaries had already received payments under the scheme, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

During the briefing, it was revealed that over 1.95 million digital transactions have been carried out so far under the Ramadan package, reflecting a significant shift toward financial technology in public welfare programmes. The Prime Minister termed Social Protection Wallets a “milestone initiative” in Pakistan’s journey toward digital financial inclusion and transparency.

He emphasized that transitioning all BISP payments to the digital wallet system would not only curb leakages but also ensure dignity and ease for beneficiaries, particularly women. Officials informed the meeting that the initiative has already helped reduce the gender gap in access to digital financial services.

The prime minister also took note of the extensive awareness campaign launched for the Ramadan package, which utilized print, electronic, and social media platforms to inform eligible recipients. According to the briefing, the dedicated 9999 helpline received approximately 1.7 million calls, while 2.7 million SMS messages were sent to facilitate beneficiaries.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparent and inclusive social protection, the prime minister instructed authorities to further strengthen outreach and ensure timely disbursement of funds to all remaining beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by key cabinet members, including Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, IT Minister Shaza Fatima, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, and BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, along with senior officials.