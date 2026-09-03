PM Shehbaz directs completion of first phase of Jinnah Medical Complex by March 2027

ISLAMABAD, Sep 03 (APP):Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to complete the first phase of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre by March 2027, aiming to provide the citizens with modern healthcare facilities at the earliest.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a review meeting on the construction of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre and the Phase-2 extension of the Federal Government Polyclinic here at the PM Office, a news release said.

The prime minister said that providing quality healthcare facilities to the public was the top priority of the government, adding that the pace of reforms in the health sector should be further accelerated.

During the meeting, various construction designs and proposals for the proposed Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre building were presented for consideration. The participants were also briefed on the progress made on the construction of the Federal Government Polyclinic Phase-2 extension.

The meeting decided that the Federal Government Polyclinic extension, currently under construction in Sector G-11, would be launched as the first phase of the Jinnah Medical Complex. The decision was aimed at making the hospital operational at the earliest and providing citizens with the best possible healthcare facilities.

The prime minister directed that all possible measures be taken to develop the first phase of the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Centre into a modern, state-of-the-art hospital. He further directed that the installation of modern and high-tech medical equipment and machinery at the hospital be ensured.

The prime minister also directed that third-party validation of the project be continued alongside its physical progress, to maintain transparency and quality standards.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, and senior officials concerned.