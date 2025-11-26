PM Shehbaz departs for two-day official visit to Bahrain

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday departed here for a two-day official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain to hold high-level engagements with the country’s leadership.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior officers accompanied the prime minister.

During the visit, he will hold high-level meetings with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, education and culture.

The visit is expected to reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties, identify new avenues of partnership, and deepen people-to-people linkages, contributing to mutually beneficial cooperation.

This prime minister’s visit also underscores Pakistan’s continued engagement with the Kingdom of Bahrain, aimed at fostering a results-oriented and strategic partnership between the two countries.