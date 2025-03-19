PM Shehbaz condoles death of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

- Advertisement -

JEDDAH, Mar 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the passing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader and senior politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

The prime minister, who is currently on a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss..

“Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was seasoned politician. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the prime minister remarked.