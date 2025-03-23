PM Shehbaz condemns mosque attack in Niger

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Kokorou town of Niger, causing a “horrific loss” of innocent lives.

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Niger as they mourn the horrific loss of innocent lives in Kokorou, Niger,” he wrote in his X timeline.

The prime minister said that the attack on worshippers, particularly during the sacred month of Ramazan, was a painful reminder that terrorism recognized neither faith nor humanity.

“We condemn this barbarity in the strongest terms. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I express our solidarity with the people of Niger and share in their grief during this difficult time,” he added.

According to the media reports, at least 44 people were killed and around a dozen injured as the terrorists attacked a mosque in the Fambita quarter of the rural town of Kokorou.