PM Shehbaz, Chinese Vice-Premier discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (APP): Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng on Monday met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here wherein both sides discussed bilateral relations and the way to further enhance mutual cooperation.

At the invitation of the Government of Pakistan, the Chinese vice-premier, along with a delegation, is visiting here to attend the celebration of the 10 years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both sides also deliberated over the implementation of the second phase of CPEC for which both countries also signed documents on the occasion. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz and Vice-Premier He Lifeng along with their respective delegations.

The meeting followed the delegation-level talks also attended by Shehbaz Sharif and He Lifeng which encompassed multiple areas of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, as the foreign dignitary arrived at the PM House, he was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz at the main entrance which followed the introduction of the delegations to each other.