PM Shehbaz calls youth ‘future of Pakistan’ amid laptop distribution in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan’s youth were the country’s greatest strength and investment in their education and skills was an investment in the future.

Addressing the ceremony as he formally launched the distribution of laptops under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir here at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), the prime minister said the laptops were not merely machines but a means to connect young people with the world, knowledge and opportunity. He cited success stories of students who, he said, had used earlier laptops to build careers and overcome social and economic barriers.

“Our youth, especially Generation Z, are more aware, more capable and better equipped to use technology than earlier generations,” the prime minister said. He urged students to play a positive role in the digital and social media space, cautioning against the spread of misinformation and fake news. “Truth and falsehood today are often shaped by narratives. Our educated youth must stand for facts and responsibility,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to merit, Prime Minister Shehbaz said laptops had been distributed strictly on merit during previous programmes as well, rejecting criticism that such initiatives were political handouts. He said the continuation of education during the Covid-19 pandemic through laptops was proof of their value.

The prime minister also announced major education initiatives for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including the approval of four Danish Schools, a planned tech-focused Danish University, and the revival of the Prime Minister’s Education Endowment Fund to provide scholarships to talented but underprivileged students from AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and other parts of the country, including for studies abroad.

Touching on Kashmir, he said the people of Kashmir had made immense sacrifices and their emotional bond with Pakistan was unbreakable. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, moral and diplomatic support for the Kashmiris and called for unity, hard work and faith to achieve national goals.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in conclusion said disciplined effort, unity and belief were essential to making Pakistan strong and prosperous. “Our youth are our future,” he said, expressing confidence that with opportunity and merit, they would take Pakistan and Kashmir forward on the world map.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ameer Muqam said the atmosphere of governance in the country was improving and state institutions were regaining strength. He thanked the prime minister for approving a Danish School for Haveli district on the request of the AJK leadership, calling it a significant step for educational uplift in the region.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore said the laptop programme and new education projects reflected the federal government’s trust in Kashmiri youth and would help them compete nationally and internationally. He said merit-based initiatives would strengthen confidence among students and parents alike.

Vice Chancellor UAJK Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak welcomed the prime minister and said the university was proud to host a ceremony celebrating merit and academic achievement. He said access to technology would enhance research, innovation and learning outcomes for students.

During the ceremony, laptops were distributed to top-performing students, including merit scholars, amid applause. A guard of honour was also presented by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Police contingent to mark the occasion.