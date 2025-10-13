PM Shehbaz calls for embracing quality standards to build better, prosperous Pakistan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized the critical role of international standards in building a safer, more sustainable, and prosperous future for Pakistan.

In a special message released by the Prime Minister’s Office on the occasion of World Standards Day, he highlighted the theme of this year’s observance, *”Shared Vision for a Better World,”* as a powerful reminder of global unity and commitment towards inclusive development.

“Standards are the foundation of credibility, trust, and economic success,” said the Prime Minister. He stressed that in today’s global economy, the quality of a nation’s products and services defines its competitive edge. “Compliance with international standards is not optional, it is essential for accessing global markets, boosting exports, and strengthening Pakistan’s economy,” he stated.

Prime Minister Sharif underscored that adherence to quality benchmarks enhances global consumer confidence in the ‘Made in Pakistan’ brand, while also enabling local industries to compete effectively on a global scale.

He lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), recognizing it as a pivotal institution in aligning Pakistan’s industrial output with international best practices. “PSQCA plays a vital role in ensuring our industries maintain fair and effective competition. As the national standards body, it is helping raise the bar for quality across sectors,” he said.

The prime minister reaffirmed his government’s full support for the Ministry of Science and Technology and PSQCA in promoting a culture of quality, fostering innovation, protecting consumers, and driving economic progress.

Commending all stakeholders committed to upholding standards, he called upon the business community, industrialists, and manufacturers to adopt top-tier quality practices as a core principle. “By working together under a shared vision for standards, we can build a better, more resilient future for Pakistan,” he concluded.