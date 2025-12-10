PM Shehbaz calls for collective action to protect mountains, glaciers on int’l Mountain Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is observing International Mountain Day in solidarity with the global community to highlight the vital role of mountains in maintaining a balanced natural environment.

In a message issued on the occasion of International Mountain Day, observed on December 11, the prime minister noted that this year the day is being marked under the theme “The Critical Role of Mountain Glaciers in Water, Food and Livelihoods.”

He said the theme holds special significance for Pakistan as it underscores the immense opportunities and responsibilities linked to the country’s rich natural resources.

Highlighting Pakistan’s geographical importance, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country has been especially blessed by nature, being home to the confluence of some of the world’s highest mountain ranges the Karakoram, Himalayas and Hindu Kush. He pointed out that Pakistan hosts more than 7,000 glaciers, including some of the world’s largest and most remarkable glaciers such as Siachen, Baltoro, Biafo and Batura.

“These glaciers form the backbone of Pakistan’s water system,” the Prime Minister said, adding that they feed the Indus River Basin, support agricultural production, contribute to hydropower generation and provide drinking water to millions of people from the northern highlands to the coastal plains.

However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that this invaluable natural treasure is facing serious threats due to rapid glacier melting, climate change, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and environmental degradation. He said these challenges are increasingly affecting water security, food production, biodiversity and livelihoods linked to mountain ecosystems.

The prime minister urged the nation to reaffirm its collective resolve to protect these fragile ecosystems through coordinated measures, including climate resilience, responsible land use, sustainable tourism and active participation of local communities. He appreciated the role of national institutions, environmental agencies and tourism organizations in raising awareness on mountain conservation.

Emphasizing the importance of mountain communities, he said local populations, who are custodians of a rich cultural and historical heritage, must remain at the heart of conservation efforts.

On the occasion of International Mountain Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif particularly called upon the youth to become ambassadors of environmental protection. He stressed the need for joint efforts to ensure that Pakistan’s majestic mountains and breathtaking glaciers are preserved for future generations in their full natural glory.